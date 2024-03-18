Security probe after fire guts Kayunga school dormitory

Security forces in Kayunga District are investigating the cause of a school fire that gutted property worth millions at Fatihi Islamic Primary School in Kangulumira Town Council.

The burnt learning institution, with an enrolment of about 700 pupils, is a private community school.

According to deputy head teacher Abdallah Mubiru, the fire started at 2.30am when the pupils were asleep.

The burnt boys’ dormitory had 30 pupils but without a warden, sources at the school told Monitor.

"One of the primary six pupils was awaken by the heat. He then made alarm when he saw it was fire,” Mubiru said as he explained how all the pupils managed to get out of the burning dormitory.

But property including mattresses, wooden beds, books and other personal items were devastated.

Mubiru noted that neighbours responded to the alarm and tried to extinguish the fire from which some pupils sustained severe injuries during escape.

Local rescuers pumped water from the school borehole to extinguish the fire but failed as the dormitory roof caved in totally burnt.

Examining the school in the aftermath of the inferno, Kayunga District inspector of schools Ramadhan Simali said the facility was operating an illegal boarding section noting that he had “visited the school several times but was not aware of its boarding section.”

"The boarding section should be closed forthwith," Simali directed on Monday.

The school has since been temporary closed for a week.

Kayunga RDC Moses Ddumba faulted the school for having one security guard hinting that the “fire could have been started by an arsonist.”

"We are investigating the exact cause of the fire. But I want to say schools should be connected to GPS. We have to be scientific and digital to curb such challenges," the RDC urged.