54 districts lack state prosecutors

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has named at least 54 districts that don’t have state prosecutors to prosecute criminal cases.

Justice Jane Frances Abodo attributed the understaffing in her office to being misunderstood for what roles they play.

“I would like to highlight the context of the office of the DPP within the judicial system as it is not always clear to many of our partners and stakeholders within and outside government. Your Excellency, the positioning and role of prosecutors in the criminal justice system is quite often misunderstood and hence given little focus as more effort is put on the courts and prisons,” Justice Abodo told President Museveni on Tuesday during the 5th Joan Kagezi Memorial lecturer in Kampala.

“The office of the DPP is present in 82 districts, but has no office presence in 54 districts. This represents only 60 percent national coverage. Due to acute understaffing, the office of the DPP has not deployed a full time prosecutor in the sub-courts,’’ she said.

The chief government prosecutor also named 73 courts without a full-time prosecutor.

Justice Abodo revealed that her office has 325 state prosecutors against the approved 862, representing 40 percent of the vacancies filled, leaving a staffing gap of 60 percent which translates to 537 staff.

Deployments

She gave an example of Soroti region office which she said covers 15 districts with 29 judicial officers against 17 prosecutors.

The other example was Mbarara Court, which she said has eight judicial officers against four prosecutors with one going on maternity leave.

“What this means, your Excellency, is that each prosecutor handles about 40 cases a day in court as against several defence lawyers for the same number of cases,” she said.

“The same prosecutor is also required to attend to members of the public who come in on daily basis for legal guidance, prepare committal papers, summon and interview witnesses and attend to other related official responsibilities in their areas of jurisdiction,” Justice Abodo added.

With such understaffing, the DPP told Mr Museveni that her officers hardly have the required level of efficiency and effectiveness.

She warned of a high likelihood for prosecutors to make wrong decisions which directly affects the delivery of justice.

But briefly responding to the demands raised by the DPP, President Museveni, who was the chief guest at the lecture, promised to enhance the salaries of the prosecutors.

One time, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo hit out at government for always creating new administrative units/ districts and not appointing more judicial officers in the new administrative units.

Districts without prosecutor

1. Agago

2. Buikwe

3. Bugweri

4. Bukomansimbi

5. Bulambuli

6. Bunyangabu

7. Butambala

8. Butebo

9. Buvuma

10. Buyende

11. Gomba

12. Kagadi

13. Kakumiro

14. Kalungu

15. Kapelebyong

16. Karenga

17. Kasanda

18. Kazo

19. Kibuku

20. Kibuube

21. Kitagwenda

22. Kole

23. Kwani

24. Kween

25. Kyankwanzi

26. Kyotera

27. Lamwo

28. Lusot

29. Lwengo

30. Madi-Okolo

31. Marach

32. Nabilatuk

33. Namisindwa

34. Namutumba

35. Napak

36. Ntoroko

37. Nwoya

38. Obongi

39. Omoro

40. Oyam

41. Pakwach

42. Rubanda

43. Rukiga

44. Zombo