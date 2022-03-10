State prosecutor arrested over Shs3m bribe to close defilement case file

Masindi Resident State Attorney (RSA) has been arrested on allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Shs3 million from a suspect in a case of defilement in order to close the file.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Thursday said Mr Charles Bwiiso was caught red handed receiving a deposit of Shs1.5 million from the suspect’s family.

Mr Bwiiso is said to have been arrested in a joint operation between officials from the anti-graft unit led by Brig Gen Henry Isoke and police.





"Masindi Resident State Attorney Charles Bwiiso has been arrested for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Shs3m from persons in a case of defilement in order to close the file. In a joint intervention today by Anti-Corruption Unit - State House Uganda and Police, RSA Charles Bwiiso was caught red handed receiving a deposit of Shs1.5 million from the suspect’s family,” the anti-graft unit tweeted Thursday.

READ MORE:

It is alleged that a case of defilement was reported to Masindi police station and the suspect spent ten days in custody before appearing in court.

Sources at Masindi police told this publication that the families of the suspect and the victim agreed to a settle the matter out of court and an agreement was written before they asked the Resident State Attorney to withdraw the case.

“When the state attorney received the request from the families, he demanded a bribe of Shs3 million from the family of the suspect to close the file. The family pleaded with him and asked them to raise Shs1.5 million as deposit,” the source said.

Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the Spokesperson of anti-graft told this publication on Thursday that the family of the suspect reported the case to them last week.

“A team of police detectives under our unit rushed to Masindi and laid an inducement of Shs1.5 million which was delivered to the office of the RSA and duly received.

According to Walusimbi, the state attorney “immediately” wrote a letter to the District CID officer Masindi, directing him to submit the file for further legal advice since the families had settled the matter.