State prosecutor arrested over Shs3m bribe to close defilement case file

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Thursday said Mr Charles Bwiiso was caught red handed receiving a deposit of Shs1.5 million from the suspect’s family. COURTESY PHOTO/STATE HOUSE ANTI CORRUPTION

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Masindi Resident State Attorney (RSA) has been arrested on allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Shs3 million from a suspect in a case of defilement in order to close the file. 

