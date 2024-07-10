Audit queries delay salaries for unpaid Soroti teachers

The government has placed scores of teachers, who recently protested over six months of unpaid salaries, under audit scrutiny to verify their recruitment eligibility before they receive their overdue payments.

As part of the audit process, these teachers, who have not received salaries for months, are required to submit the minute numbers used for their recruitment to the district and subsequently to the Education Service Commission. Only upon verification of these details will they be eligible to receive their unpaid salaries.

Mr Godfrey Okanya, the Soroti District Principal Human Resource Officer, addressed the teachers on Tuesday, explaining that their salary payments were halted due to audit queries arising from the physical verification of civil servants.

"And therefore whoever you see here has an audit query which needs to be handled individually," Mr Okanya said.

The meeting with teachers follows protests where teachers accused the district of not doing enough to pay their salaries. Mr Okanya stressed that it is crucial for affected teachers to provide proof of their appointment under specific minute numbers, emphasizing that the issue is individual rather than institutional.

“We don't have the right to put back these people on the payroll but we just need a communication from the service commission," he explained.

Mr Okanya mentioned that out of over 7,600 affected staff nationwide, only 900 have been reinstated as of June 2024, pending verification of their eligibility.

Mr Andrew Ocen, the Chief Administrative Officer, acknowledged previous unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue and proposed a comprehensive stakeholder engagement meeting to find a lasting solution.

"This time we thought of having a big stakeholder’s engagement meeting so that we can find a lasting solution because salary is a right if the documentation is right,” Mr Ocen added.

He assured that affected teachers will be paid upon verification to confirm their authenticity.

Mr Moses Etiau, one of the affected teachers, expressed disappointment that the verification exercise has delayed their salaries, causing considerable hardship. He cited a near loss of a colleague due to lack of funds for medical treatment resulting from unpaid salaries.

Mr Moses Okwatum, the Secretary of the District Service Commission, committed to the commission's role in resolving the issue and urged teachers to cooperate during verification processes.