Bugiri inspector of schools kidnapped, murdered

A police manhunt is underway for unknown assailants who kidnapped and murdered the Bugiri District inspector of schools, David Tenywa Kazungu.

The deceased, who was a brother to Dr Waiswa Kazungu of Mulago Hospital and Makerere University, and State House official Justine Kazungu, went missing from his farm in Bugiri District, according to Police and family accounts.

Busoga East Police spokesperson Diana Nandaula said the deceased was seen driving his Toyota Premio vehicle at around 11am on Saturday. He was headed towards his farm in Nandelema Village, Kapyanga Sub County, Bugiri District.

“On Monday, the daughter reported to Bugiri Central Police Station that her dad is missing and that they were receiving calls demanding a Shs20m ransom,” Nandaula told Monitor in Tuesday telephone interview.

Nandaula added that the vehicle was later recovered in Nandelema Village and brought to Bugiri Police Station for processing.

“On Tuesday morning, a foul smell and flies drew residents to an incomplete pit latrine, where they found the deceased with his legs bound with ropes,” police said.

According to Nandaula, the deceased was last seen talking to his casual labourers on the farm. They have since disappeared.

“The casual labourers are nowhere to be seen. So, we suspect that they could know something about the incident,” Nandaula noted.

A source, which is close to the family, but declined to be named, said when the deceased disappeared on Saturday morning, they thought he had gone for a seminar and tried tracing him until Sunday when they started receiving distressing phone calls from suspected kidnappers.

“The kidnappers first rang on Sunday asking for Shs50m before reducing it to Shs20m. By Monday evening, they (kidnappers) were asking for Shs5m after which they said: "You mean you have no money to give us?” the source told this reporter.

It was at this moment that the kidnappers reportedly directed the family to an incomplete pit latrine where the deceased's remains were found.

According to the source, the kidnappers were communicating to the deceased’s family using the victim’s personal phone.

By press time, Tenywa’s body had been taken to Bugiri Hospital mortuary for postmortem.