Nurse asked to pay Shs15m ransom for kidnapped son

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which a seven –year- old pupil was kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday evening.

The victim Jonathan Lubuulwa, a primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District is son to Ms Sarah Nabaggala, a nurse at Kamwaanyi HC III in Kyotera Town Council.

Ms Nabaggala said that as she was searching for her missing son, she received a message on her mobile phone asking for a ransom of Shs15m if she wanted her son back.

"I received a message on my phone asking for Shs 15m to get my son back. I have reached out to my relatives and we are trying to get the money,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.