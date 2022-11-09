Nurse asked to pay Shs15m ransom for kidnapped son
What you need to know:
- The victim Jonathan Lubuulwa, a primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District is son to Ms Sarah Nabaggala, a nurse at Kamwaanyi HC III in Kyotera Town Council
Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which a seven –year- old pupil was kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday evening.
The victim Jonathan Lubuulwa, a primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District is son to Ms Sarah Nabaggala, a nurse at Kamwaanyi HC III in Kyotera Town Council.
Ms Nabaggala said that as she was searching for her missing son, she received a message on her mobile phone asking for a ransom of Shs15m if she wanted her son back.
"I received a message on my phone asking for Shs 15m to get my son back. I have reached out to my relatives and we are trying to get the money,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.
According to Mr Hassan Hiwumbire the Kyotera District Police Commander , they are using their intelligence team to track and arrest the kidnappers .
"We are not seated. The team is on ground and very soon the kidnappers will be arrested,” he said.