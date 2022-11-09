Nurse asked to pay Shs15m ransom for kidnapped son

Missing: Jonathan Lubuulwa, a primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District. PHOTO/ COURTESY  

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • The victim Jonathan Lubuulwa, a primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District is son to Ms Sarah Nabaggala, a nurse at Kamwaanyi HC III in Kyotera Town Council

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which a seven –year- old pupil was kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday evening.
The victim Jonathan Lubuulwa, a primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District is son to Ms Sarah Nabaggala, a nurse at Kamwaanyi HC III in Kyotera Town Council.

Ms Nabaggala said that as she was searching for her missing son, she received a message on her mobile phone asking for a ransom of Shs15m if she wanted her son back.

READ: How sickness saved 5-year-old boy from kidnappers
"I received a message on my phone asking for Shs 15m to get my son back. I have reached out to my relatives and we are trying to get the money,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Related

According to Mr Hassan Hiwumbire the Kyotera District Police Commander , they  are  using their  intelligence team  to track and arrest  the kidnappers .
"We are not seated. The team is on ground and very soon the kidnappers will be arrested,” he said.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.