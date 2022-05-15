Bukomansimbi road crash toll rises to 11 as police name victims
What you need to know:
- The Bukomansimbi accident happened just hours after another truck transporting about 70 casual workers overturned at Ikoba junction in Masindi District, killing five on the spot
The death toll in Saturday afternoon road crash in Bukomansimbi District has risen to 11after three more victims were on Sunday confirmed dead.
The accident that happened at Kawoko –Kigaba Village, Bukomansimbi District along Masaka-Villa Maria –Sembabule Road left at least 34 other people injured. A total of 27 suffered fractured legs, arms and ribs while seven got minor injuries.
Uganda road traffic deaths climb to 12 people per day
Those who died include ;Saudah Nantongo alias Mama Benjamin, Ismail Sserunjogi, Abdul Mugerwa, Paul Mulindwa, Hussein Matovu, Nalongo Margret Namagembe , Paul Ndugwa , Benjamin Mukwaya, Allan Jjuko, Nalongo Sharifah Ngombya and J Katumba.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver of a speeding Fuso truck which was transporting market vendors with their luggage from Nyendo Central Market in Masaka City heading to the weekly Bukomansimbi playground market, lost control of the truck and hit a road guard rail, forcing it to overturn. A total of 45 people were on board, according to police.
“The driver was speeding and the truck developed a mechanical problem, he tried to control the truck but failed before it hit a guard rail and overturned,” Mr John Kakembo, an eyewitness said.
Southern Region Police spokesperson, Muhammad Nsubuga said the actual cause of the crash is yet to be established but they are stil investigating.
“Our team visited the scene and they are yet to tell us the actual cause of the crash,” he said on Sunday afternoon.
According to Masaka regional referral hospital director, Dr Nathan Onyachi, they received 23 victims, two of whom were in critical condition. However, by Saturday evening, the hospital had remained with 10 survivors after discharging the rest. Seventeen others were also undergoing treatment at Villa Maria Hospital, according to Mr Nsubuga.
Masaka –Villa Maria -Sembabule road is among the newly paved roads with less traffic and motorists tend to take advantage to speeding.
Uganda has, since the beginning of the year, recorded several fatal road crashes with over 120 people cumulatively reported dead in separate crashes between April 24 and May 14, 2022. The most fatal one claimed over 20 lives of passengers when a bus belonging to Link Bus Company overturned at Ssebitoli about 13Km from Fort Portal City.
The Bukomansimbi accident happened just hours after another truck transporting about 70 casual workers overturned at Ikoba junction in Masindi District, killing five on the spot.
List of victims at Masaka hospital
Peter Kakooza 38
Hussein Matovu 36
Prossy Namuddu 36
Henry Kiyimba 24
Paul Wasswa 27
Ibra Ssesanga 17
Moses Ssekidde 18
Allan Mutesasira 23
Abdul Mugerwa Musisi 24
Evelyn Nkinzi 40
Villa Maria hospital (17)
Adrian Murisa
Muhammad Kintu
Deo Kalule
Paul Mulindwa
Mellab Bukenya
Livingstone Jjunju
Kevin Ssekyanzi
Henry Nsubuga
Peter Samula
Ibrah Mwanga
Amiinah Nalwoga
Allan Ssekanjako
Fred Kabule
Peter Iga
Caroline Nabakya
Jane Namazzi
Joseph Kakumba