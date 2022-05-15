Bukomansimbi road crash toll rises to 11 as police name victims

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of a speeding Fuso truck which was transporting market vendors with their luggage from Nyendo Central Market in Masaka City heading to the weekly Bukomansimbi playground market, lost control of the truck and hit a road guard rail, forcing it to overturn. A total of 45 people were on board, according to police.

“The driver was speeding and the truck developed a mechanical problem, he tried to control the truck but failed before it hit a guard rail and overturned,” Mr John Kakembo, an eyewitness said.



Southern Region Police spokesperson, Muhammad Nsubuga said the actual cause of the crash is yet to be established but they are stil investigating.

“Our team visited the scene and they are yet to tell us the actual cause of the crash,” he said on Sunday afternoon.

According to Masaka regional referral hospital director, Dr Nathan Onyachi, they received 23 victims, two of whom were in critical condition. However, by Saturday evening, the hospital had remained with 10 survivors after discharging the rest. Seventeen others were also undergoing treatment at Villa Maria Hospital, according to Mr Nsubuga.

Masaka –Villa Maria -Sembabule road is among the newly paved roads with less traffic and motorists tend to take advantage to speeding.