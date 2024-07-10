Bunyoro Kitara Diocese prepares for consecration and enthronement of 6th bishop

On April 17, 2024, Rev. Canon Jacob Ateirweho was elected as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese of Bunyoro Kitara by the House of Bishops during a session at the Daniel Uganda Missional Centre in Lweza

He was pronounced as the Bishop-elect by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu. Rev. Canon Ateirweho will replace the current Bishop, Samuel Kahuma Abwooli, who will retire on August 11, 2024.

The ceremony for consecration and enthronement will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral Duhaga in Hoima City.

According to Rev. Canon Eric Twine, the Dean of St. Peter’s Cathedral Duhaga and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee in Hoima, the Diocese drafted a budget of 400 million Uganda shillings but has so far realized only 25 percent of the total amount needed.

He has urged different stakeholders from within and outside the Diocese to support the event to ensure it is successful and colorful. “We have so far collected 100 million Uganda shillings in cash out of the 400 million Uganda shillings that we budgeted for,” he noted.

Rev. Canon Twine mentioned that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni, has been invited as the Chief Guest.

He has called upon the laity across the Diocese to support the new Bishop in his work after his consecration and enthronement. “I want to urge all Christians from the entire Diocese to support the new Bishop so that he succeeds in his ministry,” Rev. Canon Twine said.

Dr Henry Wamani, the Bishop’s Advisor and a member of the organizing committee, has also appealed to the laity to work hard towards ensuring a successful function. “I want to call upon the people of God to make sure that they contribute resources to make the event colorful,” Dr Wamani stated.

Meanwhile, Rev. Canon Jacob Ateirweho, the Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Bunyoro Kitara, has highlighted his plans for the Diocese, including improvements in education, health, spiritual growth, and infrastructure development, among others. “My major focus will be in line with the Vision and Mission of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese,” Rev. Canon Jacob Ateirweho explained.

The Diocese was established on October 28th, 1972, after being created from the Diocese of Rwenzori.

The pioneer Bishop was Yusitasi Ruhindi, who served from 1972-1981. The second Bishop was Yonasani Rwakaikara, who was translated from Rwenzori Diocese and served from 1981-1989.