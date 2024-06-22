Busitema University seeks Shs120 billion for research, innovation

Busitema University is advocating for an increase in its funding from the current Shs59 billion to Shs120 billion to enhance research and innovation.

Ms Rosemary Mutyabule, the chairperson of the university council said the institution's commitment to fostering advanced research, innovation, and entrepreneurship is currently hindered by insufficient funding.

She highlighted the university's practical approach to research to address national challenges and the potential for commercialising student-developed innovations and research products.

Addressing the media in Kampala on June 21, Ms Mutyabule stressed the necessity of government support in commercialising research projects to meet the social and economic needs of Ugandan communities.

"We are a practical University and research is going to address our national challenges.We have a lot of innovations and research products developed by our students, our university and are ready for commercialization," Ms Mutyabule said.

She also identified several challenges faced by the university, including outdated infrastructure, inadequate accommodation, limited internet access and understaffing.

Ms Mutyabule said that the additional funds will be used in recruiting new staff, constructing new buildings for accommodation and classrooms to accommodate the growing student population.

Emphasizing the university's science-based curriculum, Ms Mutyabule said there is need for sufficient staff, infrastructure, accommodation, classrooms, and laboratories to deliver practical education effectively.

"we need staff, infrastructure, we more accommodation, more classrooms, laboratories because we are a science-based university and so we need to be able to deliver practical education to our students and so all these are key needs for us.Ms Mutyabule said.

She highlighted the need for reliable internet connectivity, particularly in rural campus locations.

Ms Mutyabule urged the government and other stakeholders to increase the university's budget to support its mission.

"All this can only be possible if our budget is increased and that is the call that we make. Our call is to the government and our partners to stand with us, support us with more resources for us to be able to achieve our goal," she said.

Ms Mutyabule said that their student enrollment is limited because the university does not have the capacity in terms of accommodation and classroom facilities to accommodate more students.

Busitema University is one of the eight public universities in Uganda.