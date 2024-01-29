Busitema University seeks funds for research

The Vice Chancellor of Busitema University, Prof Paul Waako, has asked the government to consider allocating special funds to support innovative science projects to spur economic development in the country.

“The science-based institutions such as Busitema require a big push from the government in terms of funding to facilitate its research projects aimed at solving problems people are facing and thus promoting prosperity,” he said.

Prof Waako made the remarks during the ceremony to mark 10 years of existence of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Busitema University, Mbale campus, which took place at the weekend.

Prof Waako yesterday told this publication that the university needs about Shs8 billion for its research and innovation projects every year.

“We are getting Shs2 billion annually. We have over 50 prototypes to pilot and over 10 ongoing projects,’’ Prof Waako said, adding that the university can do more if funds are increased.

He also appealed to the government to give more funding to Busitema University to establish more research centres.

Recently, the university took over the assets and liabilities of the defunct Kabwangasi Primary Teachers College in Butebo District to repurpose it into a new campus to train pharmaceutical and other science related programmes.

The establishment of the pharmaceutical training institute is in line with the National Science Programme to train human capital for the pharmaceutical service sector in the country.

Pharmaceutical Science is a field that focuses on the design and synthesis of potential drugs, evaluation in biological systems and disease models as a means of profiling their preclinical safety, efficacy, dynamics, and metabolism.

Mr Elias Okore, the assistant head of the Science Department at Busitema University, said low levels of research are a result of limited funding.

“This is why we are asking the government to allocate more funding so that the university expands the research facilities to meet global standards,” Mr Okore said.

Mr Daniel Wandaba, a medical student and leader said currently the institution’s Faculty of Health Sciences is among the best in producing competent medical practitioners in the country.