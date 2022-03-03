Change to solar power, Museveni tells Defence

(L-R) Hon Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Baroness Sandip Verma, Chairperson, Nexus Green Limited and Rikki Verma, Chief Executive Officer Nexus Green Limited interacting during the prelaunch of 516 KWP solar power plant at Kololo Ceremonial Ground Kampala on February 25, 2022. Photo | Ismail Musa Ladu 

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

What you need to know:

  • This was revealed by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, at the pre commissioning of the 516Kw Hybrid solar power plant at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala at the weekend.

President Yoweri Museveni has instructed the Ministry of Defence to see to it that all army barracks in the country transition from the costly hydro generated electricity to a more affordable solar energy.    

