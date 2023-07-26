Court issues criminal summons against UNBS boss over Shs100m bribe

The head of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Mr David Livingstone Ebiru (C) arrives at Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on July 26, 2023. He was later driven out of the court premises for further interrogation without appearing in the dock. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

New Content Item (1)

By  Juliet Kigongo

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has issued criminal summons against the embattled Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) executive director, Mr David Livingstone Ebiru over bribery allegations. 

Mr Ebiru was Wednesday afternoon set to appear in the dock at the Kololo-based court to answer charges relating to his alleged confession that he paid Shs100 million bribe to the National Standards Council (NSC) members in order to retain his job.
However, this did not happen despite the fact that he was driven to the court premises by officials from the Inspectorate of Government. In the courtroom, prosecution led by Mr Rogers Kinobe sought criminal summons after court heard that he could not appear in the dock because he’s still being interrogated. 

The head of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Mr David Livingstone Ebiru arrives at Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on July 26, 2023

Related

READ: UNBS boss Ebiru sent on forced leave – minister

Unbs on the spot over alleged Shs20b fraud

MPs probe UNBS over awarding verification contracts to unfit companies

As a result, the Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro issued the criminal summons against Mr Ebiru who’s now expected to appear in the dock on August 8 for plea taking.
Mr Ebiru is said to have confessed while appearing before the Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) to answer accountability questions.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Ebiru being employed in public service as an Executive Director, Uganda National Bureau of Standard (UNBS) between October and December 2022 corruptly offered gratification of Shs100 million to Charles Masekuura as an inducement to secure his job.

[email protected]
 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports