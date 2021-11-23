FDC warns govt against criminalising Muslims

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has warned the government and security personnel against criminalising and profiling Muslims amid the current terror threats in the country.

Addressing journalists at the party offices in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday, the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said the Muslim community, especially the Tabliq section, are living in fear because of alleged targeted killings and profiling.

He said mosques are being declared radicalisation centres and there is fear security personnel may begin invading those places of worship.

“Museveni has now turned himself into an interpreter of the Islamic faith. He is a new expert on the religious concepts like jana (heaven). This must stop,” Mr Ssemujju said.

“Raids on mosques, arresting of people attending madrasa and profiling Tabliqs as suspects is a form of discrimination. The security agencies must exercise a lot of caution dealing with this problem because these are not the first criminals to use Islamic names,” he added.

Similar scenario

Mr Ssemujju also said following the July 11, 2010 bombings, people of Somali origin suffered discrimination and many were arrested.

Police and the army have on several occasions denied criminalising Muslims.

President Museveni in his weekend address to the nation said following the attack on the Minister for Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, at least 12 people, who bore Muslim names, have been killed inside Uganda, including Abbas Kirevu.