FDC warns govt against criminalising Muslims

The Old Kampala Mosque in Uganda. Recent arrests and killings of mostly Muslim nationals alleged to be key suspects in terror attacks have raised debate in Uganda.PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Police and the army have on several occasions denied criminalising Muslims.


The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has warned the government and security personnel against criminalising and profiling Muslims amid the current terror threats in the country.

