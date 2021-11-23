Prime

Police target parents to stop ADF recruits

Police officers secure the explosion site near the building of Parliament in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has cautioned parents against allowing their children to engage in terror acts. PHOTO/AFP

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • Several children were reportedly being radicalised in Kasese, Ntoronko, Kayunga, Wakiso, and Luweero districts.

Police yesterday announced that they will go after parents or guardians of children recruited by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) because they believe the failure to report the missing youngsters shows complicity.

