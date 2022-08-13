Former environment minister Jesca Eriyo is dead

Jesca Eriyo, the former state minister for environment has died aged 52.

She is said to have died on Friday evening at the MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas in the United States, where she was receiving cancer treatment.

“I regret to announce the death of a member of the Board of USPC, former Minister of State for Environment, and Deputy Secretary General East African Community, Hon. Jesca Eriyo, who has died in Texas, USA. Our prayers are with family and friends,” Ms Milly Babalanda, the minister for presidency tweeted Friday evening.

Eriyo, according to a closer family friend, has for the last few months been battling cancer. She was briefly hospitalised at Mulago Cancer Institute before being taken to USA for specialised treatment

She was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2019, but after rounds of chemotherapy and other treatments for three months, there were improvements, but she developed complications that lead to her death.

She was first elected as the Adjumani District Woman Member of Parliament in 2001 and was re-elected for the second term in 2006 on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.