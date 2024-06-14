Freed MP Akamba violently grabbed by gunmen at court

Chaos erupted Friday evening at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala as plain-clothed gunmen rearrested Busiki County Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Akamba, after he had been granted bail.

Mr Akamba had been earlier in the afternoon granted a cash bail of Shs13 million by Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro pending the hearing of his case together with his two co-accused Ms Cissy Namujju Dionizia (Lwengo Woman MP) and Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East County).

Mr Akamba had also been ordered to deposit his passport with the court while his sureties were bonded a non-cash bail of Shs100m.

After his temporary release, he had sighed with great relief, his depressed face after spending a night in the coolers of Luzira Prison beamed and relatives and supporters jubilated.

“At least, this is a good start for justice, our MP is innocent,” one of the supporters said as hugging ensued and praises.

WATCH: Busiki County MP Paul Akamba was rearrested this afternoon and driven away as he left the Anti-Corruption Court premises, after being granted bail. His counterparts Cissy Namujju (Lwengo Woman MP) and Yusuf Mutembule (Bunyole East) were denied bail. The trio was arrested… pic.twitter.com/1UjO1xz7j3 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 14, 2024

However, it was short-lived happiness as armed plain-clothed security operatives violently grabbed the legislator bundled him into a waiting vehicle and whisked him away to an unknown destination as relatives and supporters who tried to fight back cried and helplessly looked on.

Mr Akamba’s co-accused, Ms Namujju and Mr Mutembuli were denied bail due to missing documentation essential in the grant of bail.