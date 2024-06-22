Heatwave in Mecca: Pilgrims from Uganda safe- officials

All Ugandans who travelled to the holy city of Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage are safe amidst reports that hundreds of pilgrims have died from the scorching heat in Saudi Arabia, officials have said.

“We have not received any death though we had three serious cases of pilgrims who were in bad condition but they are promising now. We have managed to provide the necessary medication,” the Secretary General of Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs, Sheikh Hassan Bogere who is also in Mecca said on the telephone.

According to him, some of the Ugandan pilgrims arrived in Mecca with pre-existing health conditions, and they had prepared accordingly to manage them.

“Due to the high temperature in Mecca, we managed to advise pilgrims to perform their rituals in the morning hours and others in the evening when the temperature is manageable,” he said.