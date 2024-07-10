Huawei to launch digital village prototype in Uganda 

President Museveni yesterday met and had discussions with a delegation from Huawei Technologies Uganda at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

During the meeting, the Huawei team announced plans to establish a digital village prototype, which will compose a network tower station, a solar power station with Huawei’s Digital Power Micro-Grid Solution, and a set of smart classroom equipment.

Mr Hover Gao, the president of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa, informed the President that the project aims to demonstrate the transformative power of digital infrastructure in rural communities.

He further pointed out that the initiative aligns with Uganda’s national strategy for rural development, showcasing Huawei’s dedication to supporting these areas.

In response, President Museveni expressed strong support for the project.

He stated: “Please go ahead with the project, and I will come myself to commission the project.”

Ms Sooma Mukyala Fouziya, the public relations manager of Huawei Technologies Uganda, emphasised the project’s potential to contribute to the Parish Development Model (PDM) by promoting digital transformation and sustainable growth through Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Ms Fouziya also outlined Huawei’s “One Network, One Cloud” initiative, which refers to the a concept that upon the foundation of network connectivity, a country should also pursue to build computing infrastructures such as a “national cloud”, aiming to inspire further competitiveness towards a smarter and more connected Uganda. The President urged the Huawei team to develop a detailed proposal regarding the “national cloud” for further discussion.

At the end of the meeting, the Huawei team handed over a plaque to the President as a symbol of their commitment towards the digital village prototype initiative.