Huawei’s DigiTruck set to boost digital inclusion

President Museveni officially launched a Huawei DigiTruck project in Uganda on March 8, that will provide free digital skills training for more than 10,000 beneficiaries over three years.

With the launch taking place at an event celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) in Kiruhura District, the DigiTruck project falls under the umbrella of Huawei’s TECH4ALL initiative, the company’s long-term action plan for driving inclusion and sustainability across the globe.

President Museveni through his tweet about the Huawei DigiTruck, said: “I launched the Huawei DigiTruck project in Uganda. A project that will benefit over 10,000 Ugandans in a span of three years especially jua-kali, enterprise owners, women, young girls aand students through Digital Skilling.”

He added, “Digital transformation is one of the key drivers of effective human capital development, it therefore gives me pleasure to launch this Huawei project.”

In line with the IWD theme of ‘DigitAll: Innovation for a gender equal future’ and Uganda’s national theme of ‘Equal Opportunities in Education, Science Technology for Innovation and a Gender Equal Future’, a priority beneficiary of the TECH4ALL initiative and the Uganda DigiTruck project is youth, Jua-Kali and women.

“Digitisation of Jua-Kali enterprises will create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the informal sector as it will enable small businesses to participate in regional and national trade. It will expand the customer landscape and allows businesses to provide clients with a greater range of services and products. The training will also improve financial inclusion through improved ability to operate mobile money operations. The training will expand employment opportunities especially in rural areas, secretarial services among others,” said Col. Rtd Okello P. Charles Engola, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations.