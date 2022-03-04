I’ve lost weight because of unending challenges in Karamoja- Minister Kitutu

Karamoja affairs minister, Dr Marry Goretti Kitutu addressing the regional security chiefs of Karamoja in Moroto District on March 3, 2022. Photo/Steven Ariong

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kitutu said she had lost weight because of the pressure from her colleagues in other ministries, some of whom seem to think her ministry is not performing

The minister for Karamoja affairs, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu has said officials in her ministry are overwhelmed by the challenges in Karamoja, including unending insecurity cases across the sub region.

