Kagezi killers are abroad, says Museveni

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Minutes before he ended the televised address on new measures on Covid-19, President Museveni revealed that the killers that assassinated the former assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Kagezi, are abroad.

Ms Kagezi was on March 30, 2015 assassinated by assailants who are said to have trailed her movements as she returned from office and gunned her down in Kiwatule market, North of Kampala.

In the subsequent months, the police in an attempt to find the murders, arrested several people but were released after none of them was link to the death of Kagezi.

To this day, the case has never been concluded and neither have the killers been found. However, President Museveni revealed that the killers were hiding abroad. These were supposed to have been produced in the country by the International Police (InterPol) unit but has not happened.

“Even the killing of Joan Kagezi. The killers were identified but some were abroad. They were supposed to use Interpol to look for them,”Mr Museveni said.

It is to this end that the President revealed that he would direct the Director of Criminal Investigation Department-Uganda Police- Ms Grace Akullo, to give the country a brief on among others, the previous murders that rocked the country. He however didn’t reveal when this would be.

“What I will ask Akullo is to give the country a brief about all these murders,” Mr Museveni revealed.

Before she was gunned down, Ms Kagezi had been handling a high profile case that involved the July 2010 bomb suspects. The bomb killings had claimed lives of revelers that in July 2010 had been watching World Cup Finals in Kampala.

