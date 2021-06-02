Gen Katumba shooting: Unresolved high-profile murder cases

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The attempted assassination of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala on Kisota road in Kisaasi, a Kampala City suburb yesterday morning sent jaw-dropping shock waves across the country.

Gen Katumba, a former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and minister of Works and Transport, was reportedly going to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral on Entebbe road. He survived with injuries.

The grotesque incident that claimed the lives of the General’s daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo adds to the long list of unresolved killings of high profile people in the country.

A witnesses in yesterday’s case said the assassins, like in the previous killings, were riding on a motorcycles.

The assassins, after carrying out the gruesome act, vanished to unknown places.

Whereas police has in some cases arrested and charged suspects, others are still at large.

Some of the cases in which police have arrested suspects include that of Maj Mohammed Kiggundu and his bodyguard Sgt Steven Mukasa, who were gunned down in Masanafu, Kampala, in November 2016.

Previous cases

Muhammad Kirumira

The former Buyende District Police Commander (DPC) was killed alongside his friend Resty Nalinya at Bulenge Trading Centre, Wakiso District, on September 8, 2018.

In February this year, Justice Alex Ajiji Mackay of Wakiso High Court postponed the hearing of the case to an unmentioned date after he was told by prosecution that only one out of the 10 prosecution witnesses had turned up.

Andrew Felix Kaweesi

The former police spokesperson was assassinated in Kulambiro, Kampala alongside his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Geoffrey Wambewo on March 17, 2017. About 50 suspects were arrested by a joint team of police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Internal Security Organisation.

They were detained and interrogated in various places but after protracted interrogations by security units, nearly half of the suspects were dropped from the indictment due to lack of evidence against them. Only 23 suspects were taken to court and charged. At least 15 of these were released on bail, while the remaining eight were indicted for aggravated robbery, murder and terrorism.

Joan Kagezi

The former senior state prosecutor was gunned down in Kiwatule, Kampala on March 30, 2015. However, no suspect has ever been arrested to date.

Sheikh Maj Muhammad Kiggundu

He was gunned down together with his bodyguard Sgt Steven Mukasa in Masanafu, Rubage Division, on November 26, 2016.

In February, the Director of Prosecutions (DPP) Justice Frances Abodo withdrew terrorism charges against 11 people who were accused of killing the late Kiggundu.

Ibrahim Abiriga

The former Arua Municipality MP was shot dead alongside his brother Saidi Buga Kongo in Kawanda, Wakiso District on June 8, 2018. No suspects has been arrested or charged to date.

Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Kirya

The former spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim faction was gunned down in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, on June 30, 2015.

Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga

He was gunned down at Bwebajja Mosque on Entebbe Road on December 25, 2014.



Sheikh Muhammad Maganda

He was gunned down in Bugiri Town in August 2012.

Hussein Jjunju

He was gunned down in Ssembabule District in 2012.

Sheikh Abdul Karim

He was gunned down on Willliam Street Kampala on April 20, 2012



Abubaker Kiweewa

He was gunned down in Kyanja, Kampala, on June 25, 2012



Sheikh Ismail Ssebugwawo

He was gunned down at Mulago in January 2015



Abdul Kadiri Muwaya

He was gunned down on Christmas Day in 2014 in Mayuge District

