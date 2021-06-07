Museveni directs police to release reports of murders

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

President Museveni yesterday directed police to release reports on high-profile murder cases to clear the air on allegations that the government has not done enough to resolve the cases.

“File from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)… has got a total of 68 cases, including these murders and many of the people [assailants] have been killed, including the Kiddawalime group,” Mr Museveni said in his address to the nation last evening.

He added: “What I will [do is] ask Grace Akullo [Director of Criminal Investigations] to give the country a brief about all these murders. Even the killing of Joan Kagezi. The killers were identified but some were abroad. They were supposed to use Interpol to look for them.”

Mr Museveni’s remarks follow increasing concerns about the people behind the murders, including last week’s attempted assassination on the outgoing Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala.

His daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo were killed.

Following the attack, Mr Museveni said he had clues to ‘the pigs’ who attacked Gen Katumba.

“The pigs who do not value life shot at Gen Katumba, killed his daughter and driver and injured him. Condolences on the loss of the two Ugandans. I talked to Gen. Katumba twice on the phone. He is being well-managed. We shall defeat the criminals as we did in the past. We already have clues to those killers. Besides, the new system of digital beacons ...will eliminate the misuse of vehicles and boda bodas to commit crimes,” Mr Museveni said

