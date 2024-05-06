Katanga murder: Widow re-applies for bail

Molly Katanga, the widow of the slain businessman Henry Katanga, has applied for bail for the second time, citing ill-health as the major reason.

The 55-year-old is currently in Luzira Prison, and claims that she is suffering from severe illnesses that cannot be adequately treated by the medical personnel at the prison.

Ms Katanga's lawyers, the Kampala Associated Advocates, submitted a document to the High Court in Kampala on Monday outlining her medical conditions such as nasal sinusitis, vertigo, breast masses, and hypertension; arguing that these cannot be handled from Luzira.

On February 8, 2024, Molly Katanga requested to be examined by a team of specialist doctors from Mulago National Referral Hospital to determine whether her condition warranted her staying in prison.

The examination revealed that she had one cystic mass in her left breast's upper outer quadrant and that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, hypertension, vertigo, resolving tissue injury, and breast fibrocystic disease.

The doctors from Mulago recommended that Molly Katanga receive trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy, continue with anti-hypertensive and BP monitoring, follow up with the ENT surgeon for para-nasal sinusitis and vertigo, and monitor her breast symptoms.

However, a follow-up medical evaluation conducted on April 12 by the medical officers of Luzira Women's Prison revealed that she had not received the treatment as recommended in the treatment plan from Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Molly Katanga argues that her physical condition is still frail due to the injuries she sustained, thus seeking bail so that she can get the specialised treatment.

The state is yet to respond to Molly Katanga's submission. The High Court has set May 21 to rule on her bail application.

"The state should file their response before May 13 and if there is any rejoinder, it should be filed by May 14," Justice Isaac Muwata ruled.

Last month, the High Court in Kampala denied Ms Katanga bail, citing the gravity of the alleged offence. She has already been committed to the High Court for trial, and the case has been fixed for hearing.

Justice Muwata ruled: "The application for bail is dismissed, as the ends of justice would be better served by hearing the main case. As the main case has already been fixed for trial, the parties involved are advised to prepare for it."

The judge explained that in determining whether an illness is grave, the court must be satisfied that the prison’s medical facilities are incapable of treating or managing the accused’s illness with positive outcomes consistent with existing medical standards.

Molly Katanga is jointly charged with her daughters, Patricia Kakwenza and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as medical officer Dr Charles Otai and domestic worker George Amanyire.

Prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Molly caused the death of her husband, Katanga.

Katanga died on November 2 following an alleged fight with his wife in the bedroom. His body was later found by police placed on a small mattress in a living room.

The state alleges that on a fateful day, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of the crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification.

Prosecution claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.