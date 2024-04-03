Molly Katanga asks for bail to undergo further treatment

Molly Katanga, the jailed wife of slain businessman Henry Katanga has asked the court to release her on bail pending trial to enable her to undergo further treatment.

Ms Katanga is currently on remand at Luzira Prison on accusations of murdering her husband.

She is jointly accused with her two daughters Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi. Other suspects are; Dr Charles Otai and domestic worker George Amanyire.

Ms Katanga’s co-accused persons are all on bail pending trial that is slated to begin on July 2.

Through her lawyers, Ms Katanga contends that she sustained serious injuries in the alleged fight with her slain husband for which she needs to undertake further treatment.

“I have been advised by my lawyers that my medical condition coupled with advanced age of 55 years, qualify as special circumstances and considerations for the grant of bail,” reads Ms Katanga’s sworn statement.

Ms Katanga whose head and hands are bandaged on Wednesday appeared before the court presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata via of video conferencing.

Her lawyers led by Mr Ellison Karuhanga presented four sureties among them her relative John Patrick Kaboyo a retired civil servant, businessman Geoffrey Kamuntu, retired UPDF soldier Brig Emmanuel Nyamunywanisa Burundi and State minister for health Ms Margaret Muhanga Mugisa.

However, State Attorney Ms Samalie Wakhooli objected to Ms Katanga’s bail application reasoning that the accused person appeared in court following an arrest warrant and she was committed to High Court for trial which shows the state commitment to dispose of the case.

“This matter has been fixed for hearing and that there is no likelihood of delay. In the circumstances, we invite the court to look and study the submissions. Bail should be denied and focus on the resources on the main hearing of the case,” she submitted.

Prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023 at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with Malice aforethought, Molly caused the death of her husband Katanga.

This followed an alleged fight in their bedroom. His body was later found by police placed on a small mattress in a living room.

The state alleges that on November 2 2023, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification. Prosecution claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.

The state further states Dr Otai and Amanyire received or assisted other people who were to their knowledge liable of an offense, in order to enable them escape punishment.