Molly Katanga denied bail

In a significant turn of events at the High Court in Kampala, Justice Isaac Muwata has denied bail to Molly Katanga, marking a pivotal moment in a case that has captured the nation's attention.

Molly who faces charges in connection with the death of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, on November 2, 2023, had her plea for temporary release rejected due to lack of response from the Luzira Prison medical team, who received a request to certify her injuries and instead forwarded the request to Mulago Hospital.

The judge said that in spite of substantial sureties, he could not grant bail to the applicant (Molly) because the law requires the medical exception to be certified by Luzira Prison.

During the bail hearing, Molly's legal team led by notable attorneys, including Peter Kabatsi and MacDusman Kabega, presented a compelling case for her release, emphasizing her medical condition, including severe injuries and an amputated finger, sustained through what they argued was domestic violence. They also highlighted her status as a primary caregiver and the sole breadwinner for her family, underscoring her longstanding reputation as a law-abiding citizen.

Despite these arguments, the prosecution side led by Chief State Attorney Samalie Wakooli, contested the bail application, raising concerns about potential interference with ongoing investigations and questioning the reasons for bail presented.

"The medical officers from prison have not informed court that they cannot manage her medical condition in prison medical facilities and the fact that the case is fixed for hearing on July 2, 2024, it is in the interest of justice that the applicant prepares for trial," the judge said Tuesday before Molly’s supporters outside the courtroom expressed disappointment and concern for her wellbeing.

These developments have added layers of complexity to a case that is already under intense scrutiny from both the public and media.

The focus now shifts to the impending trial on July 2, 2024 where all eyes will be on the evidence presented and the arguments made by both sides.



The case





Prosecution states that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya Chwa 2 Road, Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, Molly Katanga killed her husband.

The widow is charged alongside her two daughters Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi. The two daughters face a lesser charge of destroying evidence.

The other suspects are medic Charles Otai and domestic worker George Amanyire, who both also face a lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.