Katunguka seeks second term as Kyambogo Vice Chancellor

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor. PHOTO / FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act provides that there shall be a vice chancellor for each public university.

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, has applied to the University Council to be reappointed for a second term as the institution’s head.

