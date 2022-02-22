Katunguka seeks second term as Kyambogo Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, has applied to the University Council to be reappointed for a second term as the institution’s head.

Prof Katunguka has been serving in the role since 2017 and his term will end on May 14.

According to a November 1, 2021 application letter addressed to the Kyambogo University Council chairperson, Dr Mary Gorreti Nakabugo, which Daily Monitor has seen, Prof Katunguka said the university has registered numerous successes during his first term in office.

“For the first time, the university has been running smoothly with no significant strikes from staff and students, and there has been great team work among top management which has resulted in many accomplishments,” Prof Katunguka said.

Prof Katunguka added that there is an increase in the number of programmes at all levels, number of students as well as academic staff being promoted to senior lecturers, associate professors and professors.

Prof Katunguka, however, noted a number of challenges he has encountered during his term, including limited financial support to the university and numerous disputes on the university land.

When contacted yesterday, Prof Katunguka confirmed the letter and said he was waiting for a response from the university.

We were unable to get a comment from Dr Nakabugo as her known phone numbers were off.

The secretary to the University Council, Mr Charles Okello, said the matter was not for public discussion.

However, a source within the University Council, who preferred anonymity, said the council is slated to appraise Prof Katunguka and if found fit for the job based on his five years performance, they will extend his term. The source added that if his performance is wanting, they have to advertise his job.

The Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act provides that there shall be a vice chancellor for each public university who shall be responsible for academic, administration and financial affairs of the university.