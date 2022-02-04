Kyambogo University staff protest new appointments

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University vice chancellor. PHOTO / FILE

By  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA  &  Richard Kyanjo

What you need to know:

  • However, members of Kyambogo Academic Staff Association (KYUASA) said this is contravenes the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended).

A section of academic staff at Kyambogo University have criticised the vice chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, for appointing new deans and heads of departments, saying it was done illegally.

