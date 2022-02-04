Kyambogo University staff protest new appointments

A section of academic staff at Kyambogo University have criticised the vice chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, for appointing new deans and heads of departments, saying it was done illegally.

Prof Katunguka appointed heads of academic departments and deans of faculties and schools in December 2021.

However, members of Kyambogo Academic Staff Association (KYUASA) said this contravenes the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended).

A member of KYUASA, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said under sub-section 53(2) of the Act, the vice chancellor is only mandated to appoint a dean or director for an academic body only if the institution is being established for the first time.

“He [Prof Katunguka] could have appointed deans in only the two newly-created faculties, not all. He does not have that mandate,” the source said.

Dr Hannington Twinomuhwezi, the vice chairperson of KYUASA, said the university’s administration claims that “the appointed deans are temporarily in office.”

He added that preparations are underway to hold elections for substantive deans and heads of departments.

“What we want is to ensure that lecturers retain their power to elect deans and heads of departments like it is done in other universities,” he said.

In a January 3 letter addressed to all academic staff, Dr Grace Lubaale, a member of KYUASA, said in June 2021, university council resolved that elections of deans and heads of faculties be held in July 2021 but this did not happen.

Another member of KYUASA said: “Prof Katunguka is doing this for personal reasons. His contract as vice chancellor will elapse in June, and some of the appointees were instrumental in faking high marks for him during the recruitment process in 2017. He is now rewarding the new deans further and expects them to bounce him back as vice chancellor by hook or crook.”

Efforts to speak to Prof Katunguka were futile as calls to his known telephone number could not go through.

However, Mr Reuben Twinomujjuni from the university’s public relations office, said the vice chancellor has powers to appoint deans and heads of departments if there are newly created faculties and schools.