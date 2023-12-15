Makerere University reschedules 74th graduation again

Makerere University has postponed the 74th graduation ceremony that was previously slated for January 22 to 26, 2024.

According to a December 15 statement by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the new dates for the graduation ceremony that will take place at the institution's main campus are January 29 to February 2, 2024.

He argues that this was due to the concerns raised by different colleges and other stakeholders of the university about readiness to hold a successful graduation ceremony.

"After consultation with key stakeholders, as chairperson of the senate, I am rescheduling the 74th graduation ceremony to commence on January 29 to February 2, 2024. Please make the necessary arrangements accordingly," part of the statement read.

This is the second time the 74th graduation has been extended since the initial dates which were January 8 to January 12.