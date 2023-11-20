Makerere extends 74th graduation

Makerere has deferred its 74th graduation dates from early to late January, setting January 22 to 26 as the new days for the ceremony to be held within the university’s main campus in Kampala in 2024.

According to the latest graduation programme released by the university's academic registrar Prof Buyinza Makadasi, graduation will start with three colleges; College of Natural Sciences (CONAS), College of Health Sciences (CHS) and School of Law (SOL).

Graduates from the College of Education and External Studies (CEES) as well as those from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) will be graduating on January 24, 2024.

Graduation program

January 22, 2024

College of Natural Sciences (CONAS)

College of Health Sciences (CHS)

School of Law (SOL)





January 23, 2024

College of Education and External Studies (CEES)

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES)





January 24, 2024

College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS)

College of Computing and Information Sciences (COCIS)

College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security (COVAB)

January 25, 2024

Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

January 26, 2024

College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT)

College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS)