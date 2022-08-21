Man arrested for killing his brother over cocoa theft 

Police in Bundibugyo District are holding a 20-year-old man suspected to have killed his brother whom he accused of stealing cocoa pods.

The suspect August 20 confessed to butchering Vincent Tumwine who had allegedly invaded his garden to steal his cocoa pods on Friday night.

“The suspect who was guarding his garden grabbed Tumwine and started cutting him into pieces until death. After killing his brother, he took himself to the village chairman and confessed to the killing. He later handed himself to police,” Ngamba Sub County chairperson Mr Siriwayo Baluku told Monitor.

Authorities say Tumwine who died instantly- had severe cuts on the head, chest and legs.

“The cocoa farmers are in the season of harvesting and because of theft, farmers guard their gardens. We’re telling famers that killing someone is against the law. They should rather arrest and hand them over to police for the law to take its course," Mr Baluku said on Saturday.

The Bundibugyo District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Aggrey Okum revealed that police have commenced investigations into the incident.