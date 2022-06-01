Man, 28, kills 16-year-old brother over Shs5, 000 debt

Police in Isingiro District are holding a 28-year-old man on murder charges after he allegedly killed his younger brother over Shs5,000 debt.

David Abahe, a resident of Omukihangire cell, Bungongi Parish in Isingiro District is accused of killing his 16-year-old brother, Joshua Abasa after he reportedly demanded for his money on May 23, 2022 he (Abahe) owed him.

“The suspect instead picked a panga and cut off his younger brothers’ finger, inflicted multiple injuries to the back of the head, and broke his neck. He then dragged his body and dumped it at his house. He was arrested accordingly, on murder charges,” police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga said in a Wednesday statement.

In a separate development, police in Wakiso District are hunting for a 15-year-old pupil of Mabombwe Church of Uganda, Nursery and Primary School, for the alleged murder of his younger sister, Namubiru Desire, aged 4. The offence is said to have been committed at their home in Mabombwe Kirindi village, Mende Sub County, in Wakiso District, according to Mr Enanga.

“The victim had serious injuries on the forehead, the face, arms, stomach, back and legs. She succumbed to the injuries. Both the mother of the victim, Namubiru Daisy and the suspect concealed the murder until when it was brought to the attention of the police,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Mr Enanga, the sibling abuse is often considered to be a normal passage and it is higher in families with domestic violence or child abuse.