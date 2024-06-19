Masaka hospital board ordered to crack down on drug theft 

The Minister of State for Health (General Duties), Ms Anifa Kawooya, has directed the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital board to dismiss medical staff involved in stealing medication.

Ms Kawooya's directive comes in response to ongoing complaints from patients about drug shortages in public health facilities, despite government efforts to stock them. She blames the discrepancy on healthcare workers stealing drugs, hindering service delivery.

The Minister’s response follows a report by the hospital administration that at least seven health workers have been interdicted in the regional referral hospital following reports of alleged drug thefts.

“It’s unfortunate that every time you interact with members of the public, they will complain of lack of drugs in public facilities yet the government supplies drugs in those facilities” Ms Kawooya said the swearing ceremony of the new board for Masaka Regional Referral hospital on Tuesday.

The Minister emphasized the ministry's zero-tolerance policy for drug theft. She pledged full support to the hospital administration in taking disciplinary action against those involved in neglect of duty and abuse of office.



The newly sworn-in board, led by Chairperson Dr Steven Ssebaggala, took an oath administered by Masaka Chief Magistrate Alloysius Natwijjuka. Other members include Dr James Elima (Hospital Director), Mr Charles Tumushiime (Hospital Principal Administrator), Ms Irene Nampiima, and others.



Mr Natwijjuka highlighted the hospital's role in assisting the court system. He said medical professionals provide crucial reports on cases involving gender-based violence and sexual abuse. He strongly warned the new board against corruption, emphasising its detrimental impact on service delivery and the fight for justice.

Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Teopista Ssenkungo, urged the board to prioritise patient well-being. His office will monitor operations to ensure patients receive the best possible care.



Dr Ssebaggala, on behalf of the board, pledged to ensure the hospital functions effectively, providing quality healthcare services to the public.

Health activists from the Southern Regional Social Rights Association (SRSRA) have consistently raised concerns about extortion and misconduct by healthcare workers at the hospital. These issues have deterred many patients from seeking public healthcare services.