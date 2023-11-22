Masaka hospital surgeon under investigation over extortion

A senior surgeon at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital is on the spot over allegations of extorting money from a patient.

The hospital staff is accused of asking for a Shs700,000 bribe from Mr Charles Matovu whose son required surgery.

Mr Matovu, a resident of Bukoto- Kyanakasi Village in Kimaanya -Kabonera Municipality, Masaka City, claims that his son, who is battling suspected kidney cancer, missed a service at the hospital a couple of weeks ago after the surgeon reportedly demanded the money before the patient could be operated.

“My child has a swelling on his right kidney, which has made his stomach swell and developed difficulty in urinating and continuous weight loss among other symptoms. We were advised that he could be operated on at Masaka hospital, but because we could not raise the money, he was not operated though we later learnt that the operation was not necessary and we were referred to the Uganda Cancer Institute in Kampala,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Charles Tumushiime, the hospital principal administrator, confirmed that the surgeon is being investigated.

“We received a complaint from Mr Matovu against our staff. We have taken that issue seriously and the implicated surgeon will soon face the disciplinary committee to explain his side of the story and the committee will come up with a report,” Mr Tumushiime said.

An officer at Inspector General of Government (IGG)’s office in Masaka, who preferred anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said they helped Mr Matovu get an ambulance to take his child to the Uganda Cancer Institute after spending some days at Masaka hospital without getting any medical assistance.

“We are giving a chance to the hospital management to use its internal mechanism to work on Matovu’s concerns and if they fail, we shall swing into action,” the IGG staff said.

The accused has since dismissed the claims, saying they are intended to tarnish his image.

“ I will give my side of the story to the disciplinary committee which is handling the case,” he said

Background

Health activists under the Southern Region Social Rights Association have always complained about extortion at the facility, saying the conduct of some health workers is preventing many patients from accessing free medical services.

In February, the hospital administration interdicted three medical staff over extortion and theft of medical equipment.