Masaka vendors up in arms over new city market rates

Barely two months after occupying the new Masaka Central Market, vendors have raised concern over what they described as exorbitant charges.

The most affected vendors are those dealing in vegetables, bananas (matooke), cereals and those working in lock-ups, among other sections.

Led by Mr Frank Tumwesigye, the disgruntled vendors say they are being charged fees ranging from Shs150,000 and Shs200,000 per month, depending on the size of the stock, which they said is too exorbitant because they are yet to attract customers in the new market.

Other vendors such as those dealing in vegetables and matooke are paying Shs30,000 per month, while butchers and those dealing in dairy products and those operating in lock-ups are supposed to pay between Shs 150,000 and Shs200, 000 monthly, which they also say is unfair.

Ms Agnes Namukwaya, one of the banana dealers, said in the old market, they used to pay Shs5,000 as dues before increasing it to Shs10,000, which she said was also hard for them to pay.

“In the old market, the rates charged were reasonable, but we could also find it hard to pay in time. The fees have almost been tripled. We ask the city council to allow us to continue paying the previous charges (Shs10,000 or Shs15,000) instead of charging us Shs30,000,” she said yesterday.

Mr Joseph Kityo, another vendor, said many locals are still buying goods from the vendors operating along the streets, asking the city authorities to first ensure all vendors operate inside the market.

“Several stalls in the new market are still empty since some vendors abandoned them and went to a community market in Kkumbu Taxi Park. We need the council authorities and the minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magezi, to come to our rescue and have the new charges revised or else they are likely to push us out of the market, and we go back on the streets,” he added.

Mr Tom Luyombya, the secretary for finance for Masaka City, however, defended the new rates, saying they are fair compared to what other traders operating on the same road pay.

“The vendors cannot pay much lower rental fees (Shs50,000) for lock-ups yet similar space on nearby buildings on Elgin Street or Edward Avenue are charged more than Shs300,000 per month,” he said.

Mr Luyombya added: “If they have issues with the set rates, let them raise their concerns with the council instead of refusing to pay.”

City authorities expect to collect at least Shs10m revenue from the new market every month and part of this money will be used to collect garbage, pay utility bills, and clean the market among other services, according to Mr Luyombya.

In August, Masaka City Council passed a new market policy, which came with new rates. The new policy was recently sent to the Ministry of Local Government for approval and the latter is yet to respond.