Masaka traders count losses over slow construction on Elgin Street

Traders operating businesses on Elgin Street in Masaka City are counting losses over the sluggish pace of road construction in the area.

While the traders appreciated the project's significance, some shop owners along the road have raised concerns about the contractor's failure to regularly dampen the road surface to minimize dust.

According to the traders, the dust has significantly affected their businesses, leading them to constantly explain to customers why their merchandise appear old due to dust accumulation.

Mr Charles Kabanda, a textile trader, told Monitor on July 25 that construction work came to a standstill two months ago, and the contractor seems unconcerned about the situation. He also mentioned that heaps of soil and trenches dug by the contractor obstruct access to their shops.

"The dust is causing serious problems for us. I had to stop displaying clothes outside the shop to attract customers because they get dirty quickly. Even the clothes inside the shop are affected, and I sometimes have to wash them before selling," Mr Kabanda said.

Other traders, like Mr Robert Zziwa, a butcher, complained that the dust is contaminating the beef he sells, leading some customers to avoid his stall.

The traders are now urging city authorities to intervene and engage with the contractor to expedite the construction work to minimize disruptions to their businesses.

Eng Bbaale Mugera, the chairperson of Masaka City Traders Association (MACITA), confirmed that they plan to officially petition the city authorities regarding the matter.

He said that some traders have been forced to close their shops during certain hours due to the intolerable dust levels.

Mr Vincent Kasumba Zziwa, Chairperson of Masaka City Development Forum, attributed it to the slow relocation of National Water and Sewerage Corporation pipes and power lines.

“The sub-contractor failed to deliver on time and has since been replaced with another who is yet to finish the work, I am sure very soon, the main contractor will resume work,” he said.

Mr Samuel Tukwasibwe, the environment and social safeguard specialist for China Railway No. 3 Engineering, the contractor involved, said that they have not abandoned the project.

He explained that their team is always on-site, but certain installations, like water pipes and electric poles, needed to be shifted, causing temporary delays.

In January 2023, Masaka City Council signed a contract with China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group to construct Elgin Street, Circular Road, and Nyendo Market Road, totaling 1.995 kilometers at a cost of Shs9.94 billion.