Ministry of trade official remanded over Shs3.4b theft

The Principal Cooperative Officer in the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives has been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly conspiring to divert over Shs3.4 billion as part of war compensation of Cooperative societies.

Mr Leonard Kavundira, 59, appeared before the Nakasero-based Anti-Corruption Court presided over by Grade one Magistrate, Ms Esther Asiimwe who remanded him until July 9.

“You can apply for bail before the trial Chief Magistrate who is currently indisposed,” Ms Asiimwe said before adjourning court proceedings.

In a separate file, Kavundira was jointly charged Igara East MP Micheal Mawanda Maranga, Elgon County MP Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba and city lawyer Julius Kirya of Kirya Company Advocates who were remanded last week for allegedly diverting Shs3.4 billion meant for war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society.

The four were remanded after their lawyers declined to apply for bail, saying they had not gotten instructions to do so from their clients who had been held incommunicado for days.

The state says Mawanda in October 2021 in Kampala diverted public funds amounting to Shs 1.05 billion for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.

Mudimi is accused of diverting public funds amounting to over Shs2.3 billion for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his benefit between October 2021 and June 2023 in Kampala.

It is alleged that Akamba between May 2023 and June 2023 in Kampala diverted public funds amounting to Shs 200 million for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.

Prosecution further states that Mr Taitankoko between October 2021 and June 2023 transferred public funds amounting to Shs2.2 billion for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended to wit war loss compensation by the government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited for his own benefit.