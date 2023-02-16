MPs ask Karamoja minister to resign over relief items

Members of Parliament from Karamoja sub-region have asked the minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs to resign and pave the way for investigations into allegations of diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable communities in northeastern Uganda.

In a February 15 statement, the legislators under the Karamoja Parliamentary Group (KPG) accused the docket head, Ms Mary Gorretti Kitutu, of diverting iron sheets, goats and foods that were meant to benefit Karamoja citizens, who in the recent past were affected by starvation and spates of insecurity.

The aggrieved MPs called for a forensic audit on both the procurement and distribution of the items, and for a select committee of Parliament to look into the matter.

“Through the media, we have learnt with shock that the minister and her colleagues have already served themselves with over 12,000 iron sheets. Iron sheets have ended 300kms away from where they should have been, and the beneficiaries are still waiting for them,” the statement reads in part.

According to the statement, disarmed youth in the regions were supposed to benefit from 100,000 iron sheets valued at Shs5b.

The minister is also accused of misusing Shs25b meant for the procurement of goats that were to be distributed across the sub-region, as well as picking 500 bags of maize seeds from Namalu Prison stores, under the Feed Karamoja Project, 200 bags of which were allegedly found in her house.

The food is meant to feed primary school pupils in the region.

Media reports of the arrest of Ms Kitutu’s relatives by the police, Internal Security Organisation, and the State House Anti-corruption Unit officials over the said items have been circulating over the past few days.

When contacted last evening, Ms Kitutu’s aide, who requested not to be named, promised to look for her and update the Monitor accordingly. However, by press time, she had not found the minister to explain her side of the story.

While no accusations have been directly brought against the junior minister, Agnes Nandutu, the legislators are demanding she also steps aside.

It’s not clear why KPG is targeting Ms Nantudu yet there is no evidence of her involvement in the alleged scandal.

Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary in the OPM, where the regional docket is housed, declined to comment on the allegations against Ms Kitutu.

He stuck to his earlier statement saying investigations are ongoing and perpetrators would be brought to book.

“Investigations are taking place, and we shall cooperate and culprits will be dealt with. Who are the culprits, I do not know. I cannot answer the calls for the ministers being asked to step aside,” Mr Muhakanizi said yesterday.

In a February 13 statement, he asked responsible bodies for speedy investigations into the matter.

What MPs said...

The group chairperson, Mr Remigio Achia, said: “It is a shame. We call them [officials] to withdraw [resign] so that we can inquire into the matter. It is a shame that the little assistance that was brought has been stolen. There is so much rot to the [extend of] stealing iron sheets.”

Ms Faith Nakut, the Napak County MP, said: “Ugandans have complained that a lot of money is being pumped into Karamoja, but with no value for money. Now you have seen the evidence of where the money is going.

We are not happy because it is mismanagement of the taxpayer’s money.” “It is unfortunate that a region that is on redress for the current under development is being unfairly denied its affirmative action interventions,” Ms Janet Grace Akech, the Abim Woman MP, said.