Murdered suspected cattle thieves were genuine cattle dealers - Police

Information has emerged about two suspected cattle thieves who were lynched by an angry mob at Kakwanza Village, Kalungu District on Thursday morning. Police say the deceased were genuine cattle dealers.

Ibra Nsimbe and another identified as Masawuli were residents of Gomba District, according to police preliminary investigations. Masawuli died on the spot while his associate Ibra Nsimbe died upon arrival at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Hell broke loose around 4 am when angry residents spotted a Fuso commercial truck parked by the roadside on Lukaya-Kiti Road. Since the area has suffered rampant cattle theft in the past months, residents suspected the occupants were part of the racket.

Residents saw the truck parked in the area during the day and when night fell, the same truck was still at the same spot. Curious residents approached the occupants but locked themselves inside the truck.

“This annoyed residents prompting them to smash the truck windscreen and pull out the two men, killing one instantly,” Mr Charles Kabugo, the chairperson of Kanwanzi Village, said

By the time police arrived at the scene, residents had left the scene and the truck was up in flames.

But police preliminary investigations show that both Ibra Nsimbe and Masawuli were genuine dealers who bought 10 heads of cattle from Maj. Kamugisha's farm in Kiti, Bukulula Sub County in Kalungu District.

According to Mr Twaha Kasirye, the southern regional police spokesperson, Maj. Kamugisha has since recorded a statement at the Lukaya Police post exonerating the deceased.

Information from Maj Kamugisha’s recorded statement shows that the two persons killed by a mob had purchased 10 heads of cattle from his farm. However, they failed to take them because of a slippery road connecting them to the farm. They decided to park the truck in another area while waiting for the road to dry,” he said by telephone on Friday.

“Their [deceased] plan was to load their cattle the next day [Thursday], but unfortunately

They were attacked by a mob in the night and got killed,” he said.

He said five residents have been arrested in connection with this gruesome killing of the two cattle traders.