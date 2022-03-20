Museveni eulogizes ‘good cadre’ Oulanyah

President Museveni “with a lot of sadness” March 20 led as several people condoled following the almost unbelievable Sunday morning death of Parliament Speaker Mr Jacob Oulanyah.

“He was a good cadre,” Mr Museveni simply observed about the man who at the time of his death was in “Intensive Care Unit” in a USA hospital.

Parliament Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among observed that "parliament will never be the same without Mr Oulanyah."

"Our dear brother, friend and leader- the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah has left us! I will dearly miss you, the light moments, the unique moments. We jointly chaired the proceedings of the House - setting precedents that had never been and all that you were to me and the Parliament of Uganda," she wrote on Twitter.

President Museveni (with hat) and wife Janet are seen off by Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah (2nd left) and his deputy Anita Among after the State of the Nation Address at Kololo Independence Grounds in 2021. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja had earlier eulogized "one of the most sober, committed and supportive leaders” she has “worked with and learnt from.”

“It’s a huge loss to our country and our democracy,” she said.

Oulanyah who also doubled as the Omoro County MP in Omoro District May 24, 2021 polled ahead of former Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to become Speaker.

“It's terrible that we have not got the chance to fully tap into his leadership as Speaker of the House,” Nabbanja echoed.

Kadaga who garnered 197 House votes against the deceased’s 310 said the ruling “NRM party, parliament and the country have lost a key leader.”

Left to right: Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, President Museveni and Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo during the election of the Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker at Kololo Independence Grounds on May 24, 2021. PHOTOS/ ALEX ESAGALA.

Kazo constituency legislator Dan Kimosho Sunday afternoon mourned the demise of his “friend, leader and statesman” as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mathias Mpuuga said:

“May his family find fortitude in the Lord who gives and takes; and in His magnanimity grant our dear brother eternal rest.”

‘Family meeting’

The ICT and National Guidance Minister Mr Dr Chris Baryomunsi who early last week, amidst widespread speculation on the speaker’s health, cautioned masses against social media rumour-mongering hailed Mr Oulanyah’s knowledge of the law.

“I can describe him as someone very intelligent, a perfect lawyer. Oulanyah was very strict and religious on timekeeping, ICT Minister Minister Chris Baryomunsi.

According to him, government will convene an official meeting Sunday afternoon regarding the return of Mr Oulanyah’s body.

“It is so unfortunate that he has died at a tender age,” Mr Baryomunsi noted.

Born March 23, 1965, Mr Oulanyah last made public remarks across his social media platforms on March 8.