In Oulanyah, Uganda and NRM have lost a key leader- Kadaga

Former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadanga, has said her successor, Jacob Oulnayah’s death is a big loss to the country, his family, friends and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party which she also subscribes to.

President Museveni on Sunday announced Oulanyah’s death on Twitter saying he was a good Cadre.

Moments later, Ms Kadaga who lost the Speakership seat to Oulanyah who was then her deputy, tweeted saying: “At this trying moment, I send sincere condolences to the children, the mother and other members of Rt Hon Oulanyah s family as well as friends and relatives The NRM party, the Parliament and the Country have lost a key leader Condolences to HE the President.”

The now deceased Omoro County MP (Omoro District) was elected Speaker on May 24, 2021, after defeating Ms Kadaga. He served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament from May 2011 until May 2021.

Burundian president Évariste Ndayishimiye also sent President Museveni a condolence message.

"It is with sorrow & sadness that I learned today of the death Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family, to my brother Mze @KagutaMuseveni

and to all the people of Uganda. The people of Burundi is mourning with you!" he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, also issued a brief statement condoling with Oulanyah’s family.

“It's with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, the Parliamentary fraternity, the people of Omoro and the NRM that he served as Vice Chairman in Northern Uganda. May his family find fortitude in the Lord who gives and takes; and in His magnanimity grant our dear brother eternal rest!” the Nyendo - Mukungwe Division MP said.

Makerere University vice chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe in his eulogy, described Oulanyah as one of the most outstanding alumni of Makerere and that his contribution to the university right from his days as a student when he served in various leadership roles including being Speaker of the Students Guild "will be remembered."

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi described the deceased Speaker as someone very intelligent, very strict, religious and a perfect lawyer who knew the law very well.

“As we all know, Jacob Oulanyah has not been feeling well. He has been to several hospitals, he was treated in Dubai and even underwent a surgical operation. Then here, he was treated at Mulago and Nakesero before he was flown to the USA. It is so unfortunate that he has died at a tender age. This afternoon, we are going to convene an official meeting with his family regarding the return of his body. I can describe him as someone very intelligent, a perfect lawyer who knew the law very well. Oulanyah was very strict and religious when it came to timekeeping. He introduced time management in parliament,” Dr Baryomunsi told NTV Uganda.