Museveni rallies Muslims to support gov’t programs

The President for the republic of Uganda H.E YK Museveni has rallied the Rukungiri district Muslim community to support government programs aiming at fighting poverty among their families.

The President appealed at the inauguration ceremony of Rukungiri Muslim district Kadhi a function that took place at Rukungiri Main Mosque in the southern division of Rukungiri municipality where he was represented by the Security Minister Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi.

“Our aim as NRM government is to enhance socio-economic development through implementing far-reaching changes in the livelihoods of the people by transforming the economy that’s why we have come up with different programs that are aiming at chasing poverty,” Mr Museveni said in a speech read by Maj. Gen. Muhwezi.

The President used the same platform to mobilize for the embracement of the Parish Development Model (PDM) which looks at introducing 3.5 million households from the subsistence sector to the money economy.

“Am sure this program is going to work. What is left is seeing your progress because we have supported every parish with Shs100M and we shall add you more. This money is yours so it to chase poverty from your families and communities from poverty,” Mr Museveni added.

He also hailed Muslim religious leaders for their continued efforts in supporting the government to fight against corruption.

“Thank you for fighting corruption with us, I can’t take your efforts for granted, remember corruption is the best enemy of development and a friend to poverty. It is because of this that we need to work hand in hand and have it chased out of our country if we are to prosper,” Mr Museveni said.

The president also credited the Muslims for their great contribution to transforming the lives of Ugandans by supporting the government in the provision of socio-economic services like health, education, works of charity, poverty alleviation and income-generating projects, relief services, and peace-building initiative efforts

“I want to assure you that the NRM government will continue supporting you so let’s remain united focused and committed to developing Uganda into a better country of living,” he added.

The Mufti of Uganda His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje recommended president Museveni for being a father to the Muslim community.

“Your excellence thank you for supporting Muslims, you have worked harder towards the betterment of a Muslim thank you May good Allah reward you abundantly,” Sheikh Mubajje said.

His Eminence also called for unity and cooperation among the Muslim community saying that through cooperation they will be able to develop themselves.

“Work together, put the rest aside and focus on developing yourselves. We also one why should we fight. What is killing us is selfishness but remember two heads are better than one. Go and leave your difference here that’s when you will develop,” His Eminence Mubajje said.

He also tasked the inaugurated Rukungiri district Kadhi to for all and foster development.

“You must be a servant, not a boss. These people badly need your services therefore be there for them all the time. I want to find a changed place on my next visit, don’t relax you must work for these people,” he said.

Sheikh Abdul Malik Kayole Byaruhanga, the inaugurated Rukungiri Muslim district Kadhi, hailed called unity from the Muslim community and the entire district.

“Unity is a key element because it involves efforts from every individual and through unity, we shall develop at the same and no one will be left behind,” Sheikh Abdul said.

He also recommended the role being played by the inter-religious council of Uganda under the chairmanship of His Eminence the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje for the unity of all religions in Uganda.

“The inter-religious council of Uganda is for sure doing great work of uniting all religions in our country Uganda and I think this organization will greatly help me to cooperate with other religions within this region and Uganda at large.”

History of Rukungiri district Muslim community

Rukungiri district Muslim community became an independent district under Uganda Muslim supreme council (UMSC) constitution on 4th September 2021 after its separation from Kanungu which had operated as a single Muslim district since 1974 when it was curved from Kabale Muslim district.