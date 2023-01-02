Muslims task central govt on teaching of Islam in schools

Muslims in the Greater Bushenyi area have asked the government to emphasise the teaching of Islam as a subject in schools.

According to the Muslims, the teaching of Islam is dying out in most Muslim-founded schools in the area yet it can help in bringing up responsible children.

They made the remarks at Basajjabalaba Main Mosque in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality on Saturday during the swearing-in of Muslim leaders for Greater Bushenyi under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

The chairperson of Bushenyi Muslim Supreme Council, Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba, said the goal of Islamic teaching is to groom children equipped with skills of self-sustenance.

“Re-introduction of Islamic teaching in schools will help us to have people who will fully understand the Quran and this will further produce good leaders at all levels in the country,” he said.

One of the teachers at the Muslim-founded Basajjabalaba Secondary School in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, said Islam as a subject has no teachers, the reason it is slowly dying out.

Mr Basajjabalaba, who is also a renowned businessman, said this year, he will support the building of 15 mosques in Greater Bushenyi Muslim district, which consists of Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Mitooma, and Buhweju.

The commissioner for Ankole and Kigezi electoral regions, Sheikh Kaduyu Mwesigye, said during the elections that were held last month, they experienced a number of challenges, especially from Bushenyi where some mosques were not allowed to participate in the exercise.

He asked leaders to work hard in promoting unity among the Muslims for development.

“It’s important that we forget all that happened during the elections because as Muslims, we want each other for sustainable development. Always forgive one another, follow the teachings of Islamic religion and the Quran; these will guide you on how to live with all mankind amidst challenges,” he said.

Mr Adam Ssemugabi, a member of UMSC Bushenyi said, there is a group of people who are trying to disorganise the unity of Muslims in the region based on selfish interests.