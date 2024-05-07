My son’s death caught me by surprise - Kateihwaho 

Mr Didas Kateihwaho, a renowned businessman in Kampala, has said the death of his son, Patrick Muhumuza Kateihwaho, got him by surprise.

While narrating to mourners the final moments of his son at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish Ntinda in Kampala yesterday, Mr Kateihwaho shared how he was shocked by the news of Muhumuza’s death in the dusk of Friday last week, a person he had talked to hours earlier.

Muhumuza reportedly slid and fell in the bathroom while at his residence at Minister’s Village in Ntinda, a Kampala City suburb . He was later pronounced dead at Kampala Independent Hospital in Ntinda.

“On Friday evening at 9pm, while at home with my wife, Dr Aisha Ssekalala walked in…wearing a sad face. When I asked what the matter was, they kept quiet but later broke the news that Patrick had died,” Mr Kateihwaho.

He added: “I got the shock of my life because Patrick had called me at around 7pm in very jolly and seemingly in perfect health. He asked how I was and I told him that I was okay. It was too much news for me to bear a couple of hours later to learn that my son had died.”

Mr Kateihwaho told an all quiet church filled with mourners that he had only cried twice in his adult life; when his brother died and now, Patrick Muhumuza’s death.

“When my father and mother died, I did not cry because I knew they were sickly and advanced in age. However, when my brother Carter died, I cried and it took me too much time to recover from it. The second time is now,” he told the mourners.

Mr Kateihwaho never wanted to speak much after he acknowledged the perfectly-fitted eulogies to the true character of his departed son.

However, he said the late Muhumuza was a very generous person and described him as a person who took every burden for his friends and relatives.

“If Patrick owned anything, it was for his friends or relatives. He was very kind that the number of mourners who came to my house on Saturday and Sunday perfectly manifested who Patrick was,” he said.

Mr Kateihwaho further said he took his late son to the best schools of the time like Buganda Road Primary School where the deceased scored Aggregate Four, after which he joined St Mary’s College Kisubi for his secondary education.

It was at Makerere University where he attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and later joined business. Mr Kateihwaho said the deceased preffered self-employemt to joining the public service.

“He was a very intelligent and hardworking man. We are going to miss him so much. He has left behind three children and the best we shall do is to love them and be with them so that they don’t miss their father much,” Mr Kateihwaho concluded.

Among hundreds of mourners were a batch of high dignitaries from the central government who included former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

Racheal Mbabazi and one of her sons lay a wreath on the late Patrick Muhumuza Kateihwaho’s casket at St Charles Lwanga Church in Ntinda, Kampala on May 6, 2024. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Dr Rugunda described the deceased as one who exhibited patriotic credentials and never looked at Uganda in a narrow sense. He also thanked the deceased’s parents for raising him with profound values.

“I salute Didas and Cecilia for bringing up Patrick in a good manner. Patrick has been raised with good values and good behavioural conduct which made him into the man he was,” Mr Rugunda said.

He added that the deceased had left behind a legacy of loving his country and heavily contributed to the energy sector. He remembered him as a person who was very knowledgeable and held very informed engagements on a wide range of issues in the country and around the globe.

The deceased’s former classmates and friends eulogised him as a person who had friends from different regions in Uganda and beyond its borders, a good Catholic and conservative who believed in strong values.