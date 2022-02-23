Nation Media Group launches road safety campaign walk

Head of radio at NMG Joseph Beyanga (left) receives a dummy cheque of Shs10m  from the fleet manager of Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Mr Ronald Gayiya, during the launch of the Joe Walker road safety campaign  in Kampala on February 23,2022. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Precious Delilah  &  Juliet Nalwooga

What you need to know:

  • The walk, themed ‘safe roads save lives’, also aims at improving proper road usage through reducing accidents caused by reckless driving and careless road users.

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMGU) has launched road safety campaign walk dubbed ‘Joe Walker’ to sensitise the public to take charge of their safety and that of other road users.Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio at NMG-U, yesterday told a press briefing in Kampala that the walk, which will start in Kampala and end in Bushenyi District,  kicks off next Monday.

