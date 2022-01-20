Lango MPs vow to disown NRM, protest over poor roads

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) legislators from the Lango have vowed to disown the party if government fails to upgrade roads within their Sub-region.

“This is our position as NRM cadres from Lango because people look at us as the ones failing them since we mobilise party support but don’t get anything,” Kwania District lawmaker Mr Tonny Ayoo said in a joint statement issued Wednesday at Parliament.

Flanked and strongly backed by his colleagues, the MPs also threatened to stage a protest on January 22 “if government does not clearly show a specific date and plan for tarmacking majority Lango Sub-region roads in poor state.”

“Why do we continue to tell people to support this kind of party? I call upon our people both NRM and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party to resists being used because our people will laugh at us,” Mr Ayoo remarked.

Another MP from the region, Mr Samuel Opio expressed displeasure over “government's failure to finance the roads yet the State was able to finance road construction in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”

The statement from the Lango Sub-region's 32 MPs, including NRM's 21- came after a deadly accident in which nine people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries on January 10 in Pii-awac Swamp, about seven Kilometres East of Lira City.

In the aftermath of the accident, Lira City authorities banned women from sitting in the driver’s cabin reasoning that it causes accidents since women put on short dresses eventually distracting drivers. This was however strongly condemned by the Amolatar District Woman MP Dr Agnes Atim Apea.

“It is not our fault to be women. If the roads are fixed, accidents cannot be caused by anybody sitting in front,” Dr Atim said.

To this end, the chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary Group Ms Judith Alyek who also doubles as the Woman MP of Kole District issued a 24 hour ultimatum in which the government should issue a response to their pleas.