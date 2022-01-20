Lango MPs vow to disown NRM, protest over poor roads

Lango Sub-region MPs (L-R) UPC's Santa Alum (Oyam) , Agnes Atim Apea (Amolatar), chairperson of Lango MPs Judith Alyek and vice chairperson Lango MPs Mr Okot Bitek address journalists on January 19, 2022. PHOTO/ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  Faith Amongin

What you need to know:

  • Another MP from the region, Mr Samuel Opio expressed displeasure over “government's failure to finance the roads yet the State was able to finance road construction in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) legislators from the Lango have vowed to disown the party if government fails to upgrade roads within their Sub-region.

