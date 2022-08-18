New details emerge in Nansana septic tank death

Shocking details about the killing of a nine-year-old boy whose body was recovered from a septic tank at a residence in Wamala Zone, Nabweru Sub-county, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District have emerged.

Imran Bukenya went missing on July 9 and his body was found on August 4.

Sources close to the investigation told Monitor that the owner of the house, who is the prime suspect in the murder, knew about the body in his septic tank.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson yesterday said a worker on the property told the suspect that there was a body in the septic tank.

However, the suspect did not inform the police and instead tried to hire someone to retrieve the body from the septic tank.

“The man demanded Shs100 million to do the job but the suspect didn’t have the money and that’s how the body stayed in the septic tank until when it was seen by the engineer who was working on the septic tank,” he said.