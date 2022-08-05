Police hunt for another suspect in Nansana septic tank murder

Police in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District have embarked on a serious hunt for a man who is alleged to have participated in the killing of a nine-year-old boy Imran Bukenya.

Bukenya went missing on July 9, 2022, and his body was recovered from a septic tank in a wall-fenced house a few meters away from their place of residence in Wamala zone, Nabweru Sub County.

Police on Tuesday got a tip-off from the site engineer about the unidentified body that was seen floating in the septic tank at the home of one Eria Semaganyi.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson told the Monitor that preliminary investigations indicate that the man who was working on the ceiling of the house told Semaganyi that there was a floating body in the septic tank but he did not take it seriously.

“Our regional homicide team from Kawempe together with the divisional homicide team from Nansana Thursday revisited the scene and established that the owner of the house knew about the floating body in his septic tank before it was found, which makes him a suspect,” he said.

Mr Onyango added that the investigations have also indicated that Semaganyi hired some people to remove the body from his septic tank without the involvement of police but they feared because the body had started decomposing.

“They demanded Shs100m to remove the body but Semaganyi never had it which failed the deal,” he revealed.