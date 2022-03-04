Oxfam unveils 10-year plan to end inequality in Uganda

The deputy representative of the United Nations Population Fund Uganda, Mr Daniel Alemu (left), and Mr Francis Shanty Odokorach, the country director of Oxfam Uganda (2nd right), launch a 10-year country strategy towards ending inequality in Uganda in Kampala on Tuesday. PHOTO / FRANK BAGUMA

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • The strategy (2021-2030) is also aimed at building a peaceful and resilient society in which people’s rights are upheld, and State and non-State actors are responsive and accountable.

Oxfam, a global humanitarian organisation on Tuesday, unveiled a 10-year strategy that provides a roadmap on how to end inequality in Uganda by 2030.

