Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Parliament suspended after Kampala explosions

Police and Red Cross officials attending to one of the people who were injured in an explosion at Parliamentary Avenue, in Kampala city on November 16, 2021. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA

By  Franklin Draku

The first explosion went off at Constitutional Square and minutes later another one exploded at the Parliament Avenue hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices

The deputy speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has suspended Parliament and asked the legislators to remain at home. The decision comes minutes after suspected bomb explosions ripped through the city at two different locations on Tuesday morning. 
