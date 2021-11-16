Parliament suspended after Kampala explosions

The deputy speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has suspended Parliament and asked the legislators to remain at home. The decision comes minutes after suspected bomb explosions ripped through the city at two different locations on Tuesday morning. The first explosion went off at Constitutional Square and minutes later another one exploded at the Parliament Avenue hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices.

Another explosion was reported near Kooki Towers, opposite Central Police Station. Scores of people are said to have died and several others injured in the explosions.

At Parliament, all activities for the day have been suspended, starting with committee meetings. Among asked Members of Parliament and Parliament staff to remain at home.

"I have been directed by the Rt.Hon. Deputy Speaker of Parliament to inform you that there will be no sitting of Parliament today. You are advised not to proceed to the precincts of Parliament as security forces are working hard to restore order around Parliament. Until you are advised otherwise, please keep at home and those in the precincts of Parliament keep calm and wait for advice on hoe to exit," reads a statement issued by Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige.